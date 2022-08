FIRED: Brian Stelter Ditched By CNN

While many may laugh at the sad news that Brian Stelter will no longer be reporting on CNN, Jesse makes an important point.

In the fast world of news and media, it's critical that you be interesting, entertaining, or at least watchable.

Brian Stelter was none of those things, especially more so once he could no longer report daily on Donald Trump's presidency.

There's a listen to be learned for all you out there.

Good-bye, Brian.