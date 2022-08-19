China Shuts Down Factories Due to Power Shortages

Sichuan is a major source of lithium for batteries and solar panels, so ripple effects from the shutdown are likely to affect electric car and green energy companies in the U.S. and around the world.
CHONGQING, China (AP) — China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to..