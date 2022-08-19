Ramblings for the day!

11/22/21 It’s time to move on from the Rittenhouse trial and come together on common ground on things we can ALL agree on.

Let’s treat our planet with respect and let’s take down the biggest most corrupt business there is, human trafficking.

Mark my words the Maxwell trial will not get half the publicity as the Rittenhouse trial, why?

Because one divides us and one brings us together.

If we demand to be informed than we will be, but they will not spoon feed us like they do with the crap that’s going to keep us divided.