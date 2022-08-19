Mayor of London: Government is 'provoking' summer of strikes

The Mayor of London has accused the government of "engineering and provoking a summer of discontent" as rail strikes take place across the country.

When asked about the potential of future strikes, Sadiq Khan said he 'can't guarantee' further strikes.

This comes as rail action takes place across Transport for London Tubes and buses today with another national rail strike planned for Saturday.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn