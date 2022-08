SpaceX Starlink Mission 57 Launch | LIVE

SpaceX is targeting Friday, August 19 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 3:21 p.m.

ET.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

We will go live ~10 minutes prior to liftoff.