Christ-Centered Higher Education that Impacts the World with Truth - Part 2 with Dr. Donald Sweeting

In a world that celebrates grievous sins and punishes biblical truth, the need for a solid Christian college education has never been more vital.

On today’s edition of Family Talk, Dr. Donald Sweeting, the chancellor and former president of Colorado Christian University, continues highlighting the importance of a Christian education and urges young people, like the wise man in Scripture, to build their lives upon the rock of Jesus Christ.

Even though the secular government threatens to strip financial aid from students who attend God-honoring schools like Colorado Christian University, now is the time to act courageously.