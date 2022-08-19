REAL ESTATE INVESTING IN LOS ANGELES WITH AFFORDABLE HOUSING - EP 107

There is a wave of construction and redevelopment going through Southern California right now, some of which is Affordable Housing.🔥🔥🔥 Marveina Peters, President of Teresa Peters Executive Realtors has been in this business for 12 years and continues to invest in profitable projects providing affordable housing for Angelenos.🔥💪 There can be a bit of red tape with these projects but Marveina and her team have been successfully navigating this for years!💯 In this episode, we take a look at Marveina’s background, how she got to where she is, and what’s on the horizon in L.A.

For Section 8 housing.💥💯🔥