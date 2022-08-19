Here's How to Handle the Heat and Enjoy Spicy Foods (National Hot and Spicy Food D

Here's How to Handle the Heat and, Enjoy Spicy Foods.

Want to expand your palate and painlessly enjoy spicy food?

, Try these 3 tips.

1.

, Build Your Tolerance.

By repeatedly exposing yourself to spicy foods, your pain receptors change and make it easier for you to handle capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers.

2, Use the Right Coolants.

Use coolants like milk or coconut water to ease the sense of pain you may feel from the spice.

.

3.

, Slow Down.

By slowing down how fast you eat, you can maintain a more tolerable amount of capsaicin and better enjoy your spicy meal