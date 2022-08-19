Julius Evola - Revolt Against the Modern World - Episode 1: Foreword

These ideas are not about the brain but about the heart.

Let's take a good long Look at what Jesus came to do.

Save us from ourselves.

Our death.

Our lost estate.

No relationship with the Creator is death.

Lost and undone, living way beneath our potential as living souls made in the image of God.

We have no idea or desire to study the Garden of Eden, but if we do and ask for revelation we will be filled with new ideas and concepts that will reject the modern idea of progress.

We have to go back and reverse course from the lame direction of the modern man.

I do this as a man of faith in Jesus but He is much more than hell insurance as the modern church portrays.

He is life, He is our bread, and our peace.