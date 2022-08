Sir Alex Ferguson arrives at court for Giggs' trial

Sir Alex Ferguson arrives at court to give evidence in the trial of ex footballer Ryan Giggs.

This is the final day of Giggs' trial in which he has been accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville.

Report by Nelsonr.

