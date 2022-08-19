Little leaguer injured family speaks on miracle recovery

A Utah child is recovering from severe brain injury after falling out of his bunk bed.

However, Easton Oliverson is defying the odds.

Shortly after arriving in the ER, Doctors told Easton’s parents that he had severely fractured his skull and punctured an artery outside his brain.

Despite the injuries, Easton surprised doctors at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital when hours after surgery he showed signs of improvement.

Dr. Oded Goren/Neurosurgeon, Geisinger Medical Center, "He's making tremendous strides toward recovery and we're expecting to have a really near complete or complete recovery…We're all so happy."