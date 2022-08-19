Starbucks Must Rehire Fired Workers Who Led Unionization Effort, Judge Rules

'The Hill' reports that on Aug.

18, Judge Sheryl Lipman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee told the coffee giant it must rehire the employees within five days.

Starbucks previously said that the "Memphis Seven," union organizers, were fired for violating safety policies.

The workers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

On Aug.

18, Judge Lipman ruled that Starbucks had in fact illegally retaliated against the employees for organizing a union.

Today’s federal court decision ordering Starbucks to reinstate the seven unlawfully fired Starbucks workers in Memphis is a crucial step in ensuring that these workers, and all Starbucks workers, can freely exercise their right to join together to improve their working conditions and form a union, Jennifer Abruzzo, NLRB General Counsel, via statement.

Starbucks, and other employers, should take note that the NLRB will continue to vigorously protect workers’ right to organize without interference from their employer.

Starbucks says it will appeal and ask for a stay of the ruling to postpone rehiring.

In December, a Starbucks location in Buffalo became the first U.S. store to unionize.

Several other stores are seeking to do the same.