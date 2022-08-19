Russia-Ukraine Crisis Explained: Why Europe's on the BRINK OF WAR!

Russia is invading Ukraine, and we'll tell you who's to blame.
HINT: A lot of them work in the White House.
Plus, CNN tries mansplaining to Bari Weiss.
And is Joe Biden really prepared to leave MORE Americans behind enemy lines?
Russia is invading Ukraine, and we'll tell you who's to blame.
HINT: A lot of them work in the White House.
Plus, CNN tries mansplaining to Bari Weiss.
And is Joe Biden really prepared to leave MORE Americans behind enemy lines?
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday (August 17) that the Finnish decision to slash the number of visas issued..
The mainstream narrative on Ukraine gets shaken up by the UN which admits that many more refugees have been crossing into Russia,..