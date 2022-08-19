Florida Judge Partially Blocks DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

On August 18, a federal judge blocked parts of a Florida law restricting how schools and workplaces can discuss race.

'The Hill' reports that U.S. District of Florida Chief Judge Mark Walker blocked the private employer provisions in the law championed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The judge said that aspects of the law, known as the "Stop WOKE Act," violate free speech protections and are impermissibly vague.

Normally, the First Amendment bars the state from burdening speech, while private actors may burden speech freely.

, Mark Walker, U.S. District of Florida Chief Judge, via 'The Hill'.

But in Florida, the First Amendment apparently bars private actors from burdening speech, while the state may burden speech freely, Mark Walker, U.S. District of Florida Chief Judge, via 'The Hill'.

'The Hill' reports that the law prevents workplaces from requiring employees to attend any activity that violates any of eight different concepts, .

Such as claiming someone has a “personal responsibility” to make up for wrongdoings of the past because of their race and other factors.

According to 'The Hill,' DeSantis and other Republicans support the legislation for pushing back against what they view as a liberal agenda focused on instilling a sense of guilt in white people.

In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces.

There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, via 'The Hill'.

The judge argued that the law utilized a viewpoint-based regulation on speech.

If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it make its case.

But it cannot win the argument by muzzling its opponents, Mark Walker, U.S. District of Florida Chief Judge, via 'The Hill'