Suarez flat trigger shoe modification and dial in pt1 EDUCATIONAL ONLY

I'm a professional this video is only for education purposes DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DO ANYTHING ON THIS VIDEO!!!!Here Johnny explains the stages of Glock trigger movement and demonstrates them on an actual customers gun.

Next he opens the Glock to reveal why it is functioning in such a un-efficient way.

Then states what the customer requested and in part 2 he achieves the requested specifications of backing up the resting position of the shoe, shortening pre travel, creating a solid wall with a glass rod break, no overtravel , and a quick short pop reset