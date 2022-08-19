Alec Baldwin: I Was Worried Trump Supporters Were Going To Kill Me After Rust Shooting

“The former President of the United States said he probably shot her on purpose.

To me, it was really the only time I thought that I needed to, that I was worried about what was going to happen.

Because here was Trump, who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.

1,000 percent I'm nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol and they killed a law enforcement officer, they killed somebody, and you don't think that I think to myself are some of those people going to come and kill me?”