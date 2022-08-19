Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Worldwide Are Caused by Preventable Risk Factors, New Study S

Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Worldwide Are Caused by Preventable Risk Factors, New Study Suggests.

CNN reports that the new research was published on Aug.

18 in 'The Lancet.'.

The paper was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's Global Burden of Disease project was examined.

Researchers concluded that in 2019, 44% of global cancer deaths and 42% of healthy years lost were tied to preventable risk factors.

Such risk factors include a high BMI, smoking and drinking too much alcohol.

Dr. Diana Sarfati and Jason Gurney of Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency in New Zealand , published an editorial in 'The Lancet' asserting that preventable risk factors tend to align with poverty.

Poverty influences the environments in which people live, and those environments shape the lifestyle decisions that people are able to make.

Action to prevent cancer requires concerted effort within and outside the health sector.

This action includes specific policies focused on reducing exposure to cancer-causing risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol use, and access to vaccinations that prevent cancer-causing infections, including hepatitis B and HPV.

