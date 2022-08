Murders or Accidents: What REALLY Happened with Baldwin, Heche, Bourdain, and Cornell?

There has been a strange pattern of celebrity deaths over the last several years.

Politicians like Jackie Walorski; actors like Anne Heche, Isaac Kappy, and Anthony Bourdain; musicians like Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, and Avicii; plus Kate Spade and others have all passed away.

More recently, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.