Judge Who Recused From Trump Rico Case To Unseal Partial Affidavit, Blue Cities Dying, My Son Hunter

Judge Reinhart who had recused himself from President Trump's Rico case, has said he will unseal part of the affidavit next week on the raid of Donald Trump's home by the FBI.

Justice department charges three men in the death of Whitey Bulger.

Elon Musk tells the GOP to be more "compassionate" as he implants chips into animals brains.

Portland, San Francisco, New York and other liberal run cities are dying at an increased rate as homeowners begin to sell homes as homeless people and drug users begin to creep into their neighborhoods.

Unvaccinated mothers who took maternity leave in British Columbia are now being asked to pay back as much as 50,000 dollars in benefits used.

NYC sex offender walks free after attempted murder charges are downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Victim was left in a coma with skull fracture.

Brian Stelter has been fired at CNN.

Why did Joe Biden call Liz Cheney after her primary loss?

Teaser released for "My Son Hunter" movie to be released in the next two months about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

Pennsylvania man arrested for buying human remains.

Apple reveals security vulnerabilities.

Rapper Young Thug is denied bail for a third time, charged with 62 Felony counts.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau reappears after taking a three week Costa Rican vacation and taking the official presidential plane along with him.

Brad Pitt reaches 20 million dollar settlement with hurricane Katrina victims after his charity built them inferior homes that later had mold in them.

