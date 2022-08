Gov. Ron DeSantis There's No Place for ESG Scores in a Healthy Society

"The melding of corporate power and government power [has] traditionally been what fascism has been defined as.

And I think the problem with ESG is they're trying to do a lot through the economy [with] what they cannot get through the ballot box.

In some respects, its government subcontracting out the ruling class ideology to titans of industry.

And so, you have these massive corporations essentially exercising public power."