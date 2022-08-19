Tory leadership candidates take to the stage in hustings

In a hustings event hosted by GB News, Rishi Sunak outlines how he plans to tackle inflation and support 'the most vulnerable' through a cost-of-living crisis caused by soaring energy bills.

He goes on to pledge to cut income tax but insists that he will 'do it responsibly' without increasing national debt.

Liz Truss declares that 'we need to be bold' and promises to prioritise a plan for growth to 'deliver for the entire country'.

She goes on to explain that she would remove EU laws from statue books by the end of 2023.

The leadership candidate also admits that the country 'shouldn't have raised national insurance' and concludes by saying she is 'on the side of people who do the right thing as a conservative'.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn