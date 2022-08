New JFK Show #271 Mae Brussel discusses Laurel Canyon

Mae Brussel discusses Laurel Canyon in 1977 long before Dave McGowan.

Mae reads an article she had written that was halted from publication in Playboy magazine.

Was Freddie Prince digging a little too deep into JFK?

Certainly odd things were coming out of the Canyon such as Jim Morrison's father being commanding officer during the Gulf Of Tonkin fake attack and was in direct contact with LBJ who was ready to roll the troops into Vietnam just to name one.