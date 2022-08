No Flying Insects - Northern Florida - Aug 19, 2022

In the woods in Northern Florida, I noticed that flying insects, such as moths and mosquitos were absent from the area.

I had bright lights on late at night and nothing flew by.

I would estimate the reduction to be 99+% compared to what is normal or typical for the area.

No mosquitos were heard, seen or bit me.

No bugs buzzed my headlamp, which would never happen.

This was highly concerning.

Please share this with others to make them aware of what may be happening in other areas.