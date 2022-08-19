How Dangerous Are Hot Springs at Yellowstone?

On August 16, part of a human foot and a shoe were found in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

'Newsweek' reports that the remains were uncovered by a park employee at the Abyss Pool located in the south of the park.

The 53-foot deep Abyss Pool is located near the West Thumb Geyser Basin which has been closed since the remains were discovered.

Officials have not yet released any details of the incident and an investigation is reportedly underway.

Yellowstone is home to about 10,000 hydrothermal hot springs, geysers, mudpots and fumaroles (surface vents that emit hot volcanic gasses).

Hot springs are sourced from water heated by the circulation of hot rock within the Earth's crust, or magma.

Yellowstone contains the highest concentration of geysers in the world.

Hot springs at Yellowstone reach temperatures of 198 degrees Fahrenheit.

Steam that escapes from vents can reach 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to 'Newsweek,' over 20 people have died after falling into or being severely burned by Yellowstone's hot springs.

In 2016, a man died after falling into a boiling spring and being dissolved by the acidic water.

'Newsweek' reports that deaths caused by the park's hot springs are still an incredibly rare event