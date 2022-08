B-A-N-A-N-A-S, this Republic is Bananas! - Quest for Liberty - S01E03

What exactly is the definition of a Banana Republic?

Is it a place for preppies to buy their shorts and button downs?

Or does the definition describe the current state of American politics.

When something is a fact and you repeat it are you just squawking catch phrases like an exotic bird?

Does the term "general welfare" have a specific meaning that has been perverted by career politicians?

Find out in the 3rd episode of Quest for Liberty.