Tucson Major Regina Romero speaks at a Planned Parenthood rally on the same day as the hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The case revolves around A.R.S.

§ 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake.