Trans-Kids (NO!), Liz Cheney & Sarah Palin, 'Great Depression ii' IS Cumming

Allowing youngsters to transition with meds and surgery haunts them a few years later in life; European coutries have the proof, WE MUST fight to SAVE the children.

Liz Cheney loses talks 2024 presidential run.

Sarah Palin onward to Novemeber election, but ranked voting is a cluster screw.

They redeifined "recession" so they don't have to admit we are heading for a depression.