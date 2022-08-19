20 Voter fraud charges!; Reason judge unsealing affidavit PARTLY; Trump to publish FBI raid footage?
20 Voter fraud charges!; Reason judge unsealing affidavit PARTLY; Trump to publish FBI raid footage?

Bruce Reinhart held a hearing to decide whether to release records, containing evidence submitted by the FBI for its search of President Trump&apos;s home.

After the hearing the judge decided to partially unseal the affidavit.

Here is why.