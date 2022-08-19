20 Voter fraud charges!; Reason judge unsealing affidavit PARTLY; Trump to publish FBI raid footage?

Bruce Reinhart held a hearing to decide whether to release records, containing evidence submitted by the FBI for its search of President Trump's home.
After the hearing the judge decided to partially unseal the affidavit.
Here is why.
Bruce Reinhart held a hearing to decide whether to release records, containing evidence submitted by the FBI for its search of President Trump's home.
After the hearing the judge decided to partially unseal the affidavit.
Here is why.
Ron Desantis announces 20 arrests related to voter fraud - America Strong Businesses on jeremyherrell.com - Judge..
Watch VideoProsecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation..