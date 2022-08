The She-Hulk Episode One REVIEW + BREAKDOWN!!

This is the Friday night livestream edition of The MCU'S Bleeding Edge YT Channel/ Podcast, and now of course bring our live shows to Rumble!\ We are doing a She-Hulk first episode review from her Disney Plus Series, produced by Marvel Studios and featuring the character from Marvel Comics called She-Hulk/ Jennifer Walters.

With Co-host Jeff S(TrueKnowledge) moderating and Co-host Cyberneticshark on the guest panel!!