How to find joy in climate action | Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

We can all play a role in the climate movement by tapping into our skills, resources and networks in ways that bring us satisfaction, says climate leader Ayana Elizabeth Johnson.

She suggests drawing a Venn diagram to map these questions: What are you good at?

What is the work that needs doing?

And what brings you joy?

Where your answers intersect is where you should put your climate action effort.

"Averting climate catastrophe: this is the work of our lifetimes," Johnson says.