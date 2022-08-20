"Textbooks are imbued with hatred for everything Russian. History has been completely distorted."

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantratova analyzed the content of school textbooks in Ukraine.

The heroes of the Great Patriotic War [World War 2] were replaced by Nazi criminals, Soviet tanks were covered with fascist swastikas.

In fact, it can be stated that children have been preparing for war with Russia for many years.

But what are textbooks?

This is a [value]-free transfer of information.

But, unfortunately, there is a very serious judgment being made about Russia, which is portrayed as a terrible aggressor, a terrorist state.

This is how the country is represented on the pages of these textbooks.

Meanwhile, the main peacemaker is the UN and the United States of America.

Indeed, everything is saturated with hatred for Russia.

There are even special manuals on how and at what angle to shoot and kill our [Russian] soldiers.

A prominent place is given, of course, to Stepan Bandera.

And when we began to analyze these textbooks, we noticed that literally every three pages there are references to NATO and UN literature."