What you need to know about children and monkeypox

Buying new supplies, getting back into a routine, the start of a new school year can get stressful.
Throw in an ongoing pandemic, plus a surge in another virus, and this fall brings added concern.
A UPMC Children's Hospital employee has been diagnosed with monkeypox; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Two cases of monkeypox have been identified in children in the United States according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and..