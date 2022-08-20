Serena Williams Blames Retirement on Men | P. Diddy is Guilty

Serena Williams' move towards retirement to raise her daughter should be a celebration of the privilege of motherhood, but not for Serena.

She wrote in Vogue magazine, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family.

I don’t think it’s fair.

If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.” Jason says her reluctant retirement exposes where her real priorities lie.

“Serena has been convinced that Wimbledon titles are more important than that child she carried in the womb for nine months.” And who's to blame for Serena’s views on motherhood as a female athlete?

"Fearless" soldier Delano Squires has the answer.

Then, it's the "Fearless" debut of a brand-new segment: the F.B.I.

(Free Black Intelligence) Most Wanted.

In case #081922, Shemeka Michelle brings Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka P.

Diddy, aka Diddy, before Judge Jason on charges of conspiracy for his role in the death of R&B music.

Plus, Steve Kim and Jason share their thoughts on the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist," recounting the catfishing hoax of Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o.