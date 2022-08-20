(Originally Aired 03/15/2022) Are we about to witness NUCLEAR WAR???

March 15th, 2022 LIVE!!!

With Don Stewart and James Kaddis!!!

It's been almost three weeks since Russia launched a full scale attack against Ukraine and the wolves are coming out in full force!!!

Iran, Russia, and China have increased aggression and North Korea is signaling that they will be testing new delivery systems that can target anywhere in the world.

The economy of many countries are ion the verge of collapse and it appears that a new world war is imminent.

Are we going to witness nuclear war?

What's next?

We'll talk about all that and everything in-between, so tune in, and grab your cup of coffee, because here comes the most enjoyable time of the week!!!