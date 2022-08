Rishi Sunak makes football gaffe at Manchester hustings

Southampton FC fan Rishi Sunak says he hopes his team beat Manchester United this weekend, despite the fact that the Saints are playing away at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Chancellor was speaking with GB News presenter Alastair Stewart at a Conservative leadership hustings in Manchester.

Report by Jonesia.

