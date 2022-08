(Originally Aired 01/13/2022) Here's a PREVIEW of WHAT'S COMING, and it's UGLY!!!

January 13th, 2021 LIVE!!!

With Monkey and James Kaddis!!!

We have always said that history is always an indicator of the future and in the case of the Bible, we see that it's also a good indicator of the earth's Prophetic timeline.

So much of what we're seeing now is a picture of things to come as the Bible said it would!!!

We'll be talking about that and more, so tune in because we're about to have a great time!!!