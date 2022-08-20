(Originally Aired 01/25/2022) It's RUSSIA vs the WESTERN world!!! Any Questions?

January 25th, 2022 LIVE!!!

With Don Stewart and James Kaddis!!!

Don Stewart is with us again and we're going to have a great show!!!

It sure looks like the west is foolishly gearing up for war against Russia, and things aren't looking good!

The instability is growing, the world is in upheaval, and we're not surprised!!!

The bible said these things would be coming and we'll talk about the signs pointing to these prophetic truths, So tune in, and grab your cup of coffee, because here comes the most enjoyable time of the week!!!