Kareena Kapoor Says Her Role Of Geet In ‘Jab We Met’ Boosted Indian Railways' Revenue

Kareena Kapoor Khan In her role as a judge in the courtroom comedy ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, Kareena said that the popularity of Geet contributed to an increase in the earnings of Indian Railways.
Kareena Kapoor played a chirpy-cheerful girl in Imriaz Ali's 'Jab We Met', who bumps into Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya..