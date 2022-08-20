Kareena Kapoor Says Her Role Of Geet In ‘Jab We Met’ Boosted Indian Railways' Revenue
Kareena Kapoor Khan In her role as a judge in the courtroom comedy ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, Kareena said that the popularity of Geet contributed to an increase in the earnings of Indian Railways.