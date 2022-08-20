At least 12 killed at Somalia hotel, hostages held

At least 12 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in a hotel siege in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
The attackers took hostages, and efforts to free them were continuing on Saturday (August 20).
Lucy Fielder has more.
At least 12 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in a hotel siege in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
The attackers took hostages, and efforts to free them were continuing on Saturday (August 20).
Lucy Fielder has more.
At least 12 people were killed after al-Shabab militants took hostages in the popular Mogadishu hotel.