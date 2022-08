Bongino: Liberal City Voters Have 'Embraced The Suck' On Crime

"You ask me, why do people keep voting these people in?

Because I swear to you, I think they've embraced the suck.

I think the people of New York and in these liberal cities are like, you know what?

We're in this decline.

It just is the way it is.

I hate Trump and Republicans.

So let me just get mine.

You know, FIGMO.

Screw it.

Got my orders.

Pete knows what that means.

It's not screw it, but you get the point.

I'm just going to get mine, and everything sucks.

And that's it."