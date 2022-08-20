'He has just the capability to take us where we need to be': Browns rally around starting QB Jacoby Brissett
The team is very confident that Brissett, who has a long history of performing as a backup in the NFL, can get the job done and lead the Browns to a promising position when Watson returns Week 13.