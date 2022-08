πŸ›‘ Canadian Border Officer Reviews the Nuremberg Code, ArriveCan App, Digital ID, & Fighting $20K Fines

This CBSA Officer (Border Officer) reviews the behaviour of his fellow officers on August 17th 2022.

He covers the history of the Nuremberg Code and the looming ArriveCan App as a form of Digital ID.

He has received several complaints from Canadians crossing the border, including one family who received a $20,000 fine.

Protests and fighting border fines in court continue across Canada.