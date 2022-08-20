Wendy's Pulls Lettuce From Sandwiches Amid E. Coli Outbreak

Wendy's says the lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches.
Wendy's says the lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches.
Watch VideoThe fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and..
Federal health officials said that while 37 people had been sickened and 10 hospitalized, it was safe to eat at the fast-food chain..
Dozens have fallen ill in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania in an E. coli outbreak; many reported eating sandwiches at..