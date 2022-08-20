LIVE: Raiders vs. Dolphins

Raiders vs.

Dolphins Live streaming scoreboard, highlights, free play-by-play, stats, analysis, boxscore coming at you from Chat Sports’ Las Vegas Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz for this NFL preseason Week 2 game At Hard Rock Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins are matching up in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

It will be important to watch Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as both are first year head coaches.

Players we are hoping to see today for both teams include Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Jaylen Waddle, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs.

There will be plenty of Raiders news & Raiders rumors that come from this Raiders preseason game against the Dolphins.