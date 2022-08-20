RT News - Aug 20 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Moscow accuses Kiev of 'chemical terrorism' saying Ukraine has used a weaponized toxin against Russian troops with Moscow to provide proof to the world's chemical weapons watchdog.

A Ukrainian drone is shot down over Crimea - crashing into the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet without causing any serious damage or casualties.

As the UN and US voice concerns over the Israeli raiding of Palestinian NGOs we investigate why Ukraine's deadly treatment of Donbass isn't getting the same criticism in the West.

Turkey threatens to block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO as Ankara accuses the Nordic countries of failing to stick to an extradition deal.