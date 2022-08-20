Anna Khait And Pastor Ruth at Reawaken America Tour at Batavia/Rochester New York 8/12/22 Day 1

Anna Khait & Pastor Ruth share that the enemy is not the Left or The Right, it is the devil.

They also share how to practically love your enemies with God’s love, and that True Forgiveness brings True Revival and Restoration.

For our Nation to be healed, saved & restored better than ever, we must apply the Truth of the Good News (Gospel) to what is currently happening in the world (facts/truth).

They urge the Body of Christ to come to a True Repentance and walk in God’s Love Revolution.

This is the beginning of the Third Spiritual Awakening.