SOVEREIGN SOULS Ep 29: Our J6 Heroes w/ Ashli Babbitt's mom/Micki Witthoeft, Randy Ireland & Pi Anon

In this compelling and emotional podcast, JoanUp is joined by Ashli Babbitt's mom, Micki Witthoeft, Randy Ireland of A4justice.com, and Pi Anon #sing4freedom campaign founder.

We highlight Ashli Babbitt, our J6 POWs in the DC Gulag, those we lost on that day, and the battle we continue to wage against our politically weaponized government.

Hear an update on Kyle Fitzsimons' bench trial, footage of patriots praying and singing outside the DC Gulag in solidarity with our J6 POWs, and calls from them as well as one from MTG.