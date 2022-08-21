Episode 1 The Sensational Murder -- Collier Landry's Story

This s Part 1 of a truly crazy story about a young boy essentially witnessing the mrder of his own mother, knowing he was next, and having the courage to run for his life.

He then testified against his psycho father and sent him to prison for life.

A full-length big budget doc was made own this sensational story, as it was Big n the news at the time, up there with the OJ Simpson coverage.

Prominent doctor murders his own wife, Burris her in the floor and his 11 year old son takes the stand to put him away.

