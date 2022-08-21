My Thoughts on Donald Trump

In this video, I give some of my thoughts about Donald Trump.

Even though he may be the lesser of two evils in the presidential election, we still need to quit supporting evil and no longer participate in a system that promotes evil things.

If you factor in Donald Trump starting operation warp speed that led to the mRNA kill shot, supporting anti-constitutional red flag laws that disarm citizens without proof of a crime being committed, supporting the gay community that is anti-God, and also look into his acceptance among apostate Jews and his practice of Kabbalah [Judeo-Masonic witchcraft] and the predictive programming concerning him found in TV shows, comic books, etc., and you will see that he has always been a part of the swamp.

I implore you to not be deceived by these luciferian new age enlightenment movements on the right side of the political spectrum such as QAnon, the Great Awakening, and MAGA because all of these movements are traps set by Satan to make you think that you are on the right side of God and history, but in reality, you are a pawn in their game that is being used to further their divide and conquer antichrist agendas.