Covid-19 Update: India reports 11,539 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News *News

Covid-19 Update: India reports 11,539 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News

In a slight relief to many, the active covid-19 cases in the country fell below the 1 lakh mark after surging to more than 1.5 lakh cases a month back.

India recorded a slight dip in Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 13,000 cases a day before.

11,539 fresh covid cases were added to the total tally of Covid-19 infections in the country on Saturday.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 4,43,39,429, while the active cases decreased to 99,879.

Whereas, till Saturday, the number of active patients was 1,01,166.

